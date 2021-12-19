AICTE directs academicians not to participate in conferences which are not recognised by Indian government

This decision came at the backdrop of an objection raised by the Cyprus government with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after some Indian academics took part in a conference organised in the occupied part of the Republic of Cyprus.

Faculty members of Indian engineering and technical colleges have been directed not to participate in conferences organised by other countries that are not recognised by the Indian government, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced.

This decision came at the backdrop of an objection raised by the Cyprus government with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after some Indian academics took part in a conference organised in the occupied part of the Republic of Cyprus.

“The Ministry of External Affairs received a letter from the High Commission of Republic of Cyprus sharing their concern recently after many Indian academicians participated in the 5th International Conference on Natural Resources and Sustainable Environment Management (November 8-12, 2021),” a senior AICTE official was quoted as saying in PTI.

As per the media sources, the conference was organised online by the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering of the “illegal” North East University in the occupied part of the Republic of Cyprus. The official also said that the high commission expressed deep concerns regarding this participation of Indian academicians in the conference. “All the affiliated institutions have been directed to not allow their faculty members to participate in such conferences,” the official said.

“The institutions have also been asked to instruct their faculty members to not become party to any event organised in states or countries not recognised by the Indian government,” the official added as reported by news agency PTI.

The education ministry in a similar practice earlier this year directed Indian universities and professors to get a prior approval from the Ministry of External Affairs to hold online international conferences centered particularly around “sensitive subjects”, “national security”, or which are “clearly related to India’s internal matters”. The guidelines were later revised in connection to the matter.