AICTE collaborates with Arm(R) Education, STMicroelectronics to organise 2nd edition of The Inventors Challenge

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in collaboration with Arm(R) Education and STEMicroelectronics have organised the second edition of The Investors Challenge. The contest is an effort towards strengthening the Government of India’s mission to create a talent pool in the semiconductor domain, an official release said.

The Inventors Challenge 2023 is a team event aimed at nurturing university faculty and student capabilities in semiconductor and technology innovation. The competition is open to all faculty and students at engineering institutes pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses in India.

Each team should have one faculty and up to four students. Each team’s idea should be based on sustainability and G20 goals. More details can be found here.https://community.arm.com/vlsi-to-system-design/

“The Inventors Challenge -2022 reiterated our belief on the importance of the industry-academia knowledge sharing. The initiative was well received and the feedback from participants has further strengthened our belief to continue such interactions, leading to the launch “The Inventors Challenge -2023,” T.G. Sitharam, chairman, AICTE, said.