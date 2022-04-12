AICTE asks technical institutions to accommodate Ukraine-returned students for vacant seats

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has written to all technical institutions’ heads to accommodate Indian students who have returned from Ukraine, against vacant seats available and admit them at appropriate levels.

The letter by the technical education regulator mentioned “as you are aware, around 20,000 Indian students are back in the country from the war-torn Ukraine, where they were pursuing courses in medical and engineering in various universities of Ukraine.These students are in “deep desperation” as their educational future is uncertain in the war-torn country”.

“The matter was raised in the parliament and it was recommended that the Government of India would facilitate all educational possibilities for all those who want to continue their education in India as it concerns the future of thousands of Indians which should not be neglected,” the letter further said.

The AICTE said that the technical institutions are requested to consider such student cases against the vacant seats available in respective years while admitting them at appropriate levels so that the students who have returned from Ukraine may continue their studies in India.

Read also: Why Jindal School of Art and Architecture is banking on architecture as a subject