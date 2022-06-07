AICTE asks affiliated institutions to consider midway admission of students

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked all affiliate institutions to consider allowing midway or lateral entry of students, who could not continue engineering or other degree programmes. The council has asked the institutes to allow these students to complete their degrees on the ground of ‘sympathetic considerations’.

“NEP 2020 already provides for multiple entry-multiple exit, crediting the courses completed in the Academic Bank of Credit and making use of it later, in the same place or elsewhere,” the council noted.

“These candidates also pursue their Diploma BA, BSc, BTech, MTech courses simultaneously with the service from the same organisation but unable to complete it in such circumstances,” AICTE said.

The move is also applicable to those who were admitted to the NDA and similar defence institutions, but could not complete their course due to any medical reasons.

“In view of the above unforeseen unfortunate circumstances, it is requested that criteria for sympathetic consideration of such genuine cases for admission through lateral entry may be explored at appropriate level in your esteemed institutions which shall be immensely helpful foi such deserving students seeking admission midway to reshape their career,” the council further added.

Read Also : HP government approves drone policy, aims to empower students with job opportunities