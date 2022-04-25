AICTE approves institutions to offer new courses in engineering and technology

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has approved institutions to offer two new diploma and undergraduate level courses in the field of engineering and technology. The courses include diploma in IC manufacturing and BTech or BE in electronic engineering (VLSI design and technology).

The decision has been made in view of creating a manufacturing ecosystem of the semiconductor mission under the Program for Development of Semiconductor and Display and to prepare Indian aspirants ‘market-ready’.

“With reference to the Program for Development ol Semiconductors and Display manufacturing ecosystem in India as approved by the Cabinet. it is pertinent that the aspirations of India to set-up semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem would require market-ready, talent pool in the field of semiconductors and display which ultimately’ would require a clear roadmap of capacity building,” read the official circular of AICTE.

According to the council, interested and eligible institutions are permitted to start these courses, following the guidelines provided by AICTE. The model curriculum for the courses will be published shortly, informed the council.

