AICTE announces one lakh internship opportunities, enhancing employability opportunities

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Wednesday has announced over one lakh internship opportunities through AICTE internship portal to enhance employability opportunities while creating a skilled workforce. Technical students as well as higher education students can apply for the internships provided by including Salesforce, CISCO, Mahatma Gandhi National Council for Rural Education (MGNCRE) and RSB Transmission India Limited.

The internship programme was launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. “I must take this opportunity to congratulate the companies for contributing to nation-building. It is commendable that they have taken the responsibility of training college-going engineering and humanities students.” “We would like to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio from 27 per cent to 65 per cent. I am happy that the wheels of the chariot of the National Educational Policy 2020 have started rolling with the launch of this programme,” he said.

The portal have 47,897 registered industries, more than one crore registered users, over 15 lakhs internships posted, and CISCO has already provided internships to 20,000 students.

The internships are not only available on yearly or monthly basis, the students can even enrol for daily, weekly or hourly intership opportunities

AICTE has tied-up with Urban Development Ministry, National Highway Authority, Social Justice Ministry, NASSCOM, Microsoft and other private companies and upcoming tie-ups include Railways, Rural Development.

Increasing the employable opportunities for students is the highest priority of the education ministry and for that, the AICTE has created its internship portal to facilitate students in getting internship opportunities for integrating classroom knowledge and theory with practical application, an official statement said.

