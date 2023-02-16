AICTE and BPRD jointly launch KAVACH-2023 to tackle cyber threats

Advancing India’s cyber-preparedness, KAVACH-2023, a national level hackathon was launched on Thursday with the aim to identify innovative ideas and technological solutions for addressing the cyber security and cybercrime challenges of the 21st century.

KAVACH-2023 is conducted by MoE’s Innovation Cell, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D, MHA) and Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C, MHA).

The hackathon will be a 36-hours long event, during which youth from educational institutions across the country and registered start-ups will participate to find robust, secure and effective technological solutions for cyber security by using their technical expertise and innovative skills. It will advance the blockage of cyber security crimes with a robust system monitoring and safety provisions.

KAVACH-2023 will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, the problem statements, grouped into various buckets such as fake news/social media, dark web, women safety, phishing detection, video analytics/CCTV, obscene content detection, spam alert, and malware analysis/digital forensics shall be posed to the public. Willing participants are expected to develop digital solutions for the statements using robust technologies like Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, among others and submit their concepts on the portal of Kavach-2023.

A prize money worth Rs. 20 Lakh will be awarded to the winning teams, as per an official statement.

Furthermore, the concepts submitted by participants will be evaluated by a group of domain experts and the most innovative ideas will be selected during the second phase. The event will culminate with a Grand Finale, where selected participants will be expected to demonstrate their solutions for ascertaining technical feasibility and implementability of their solutions. Best ideas will be declared winners by the jury.