AICTE collaborates with Adobe to enhance digital literacy in India

The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has signed an agreement with Adobe to accelerate digital creativity skills across the country, an official statement said on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. According to the statement, the partnership aims to empower over 75,000 faculty in 10,000 higher education institutions over the next two years with access to Adobe Express.

As a part of the agreement, Adobe will offer courses and expertise for upskilling educators, and integrate digital creativity into the curriculum, to better prepare students with the essential creative and digital literacy skills, it added.

According to the statement, the agreement was signed in commemoration of 75 years of an independent India, in the presence of Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman, AICTE and Prativa Mohapatra, vice president, managing director, Adobe India.

“In a world that’s increasingly running on digital, there is a growing need for skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling across the entire educational spectrum. The government has been focused on spreading digital literacy and creating a future ready workforce, and is pleased to announce AICTE’s partnership with Adobe to help educators and students across the country learn and use the latest digital creative tools for long term success,” Sahasrabudhe said.

“To make India the skill capital of the world, fostering digital and creativity skills is key. Through our collaboration with AICTE, we intend to double down on building a strong skilling ecosystem in the country and empower educators and students with new age skills to thrive in the post pandemic digital first world,” Mohapatra said.

Adobe aims to upskill one million educators and skill 10 million students in India across K-12 and higher education segments by enabling learning experiences using Adobe Express and Adobe Acrobat Reader.

Adobe Express is a new web and mobile-based app that makes it easy for everyone, independent of skill level, to create and communicate their ideas through great design, the statement added.

