AIBE XVII 2022: Bar Council of India (BCI) releases syllabus of AIBE 17 Exam, Check exam date, pattern, subject-wise syllabus details here

AIBE XVII 2022 Syllabus: Bar Council of India (BCI) has recently released the syllabus for All India Bar Exam 17. All those who will be appearing for AIBE 17 can check the complete details on the official website of BCI – allindiabarexamination.com/.

According to the official notice, there is no new change in the syllabus. No new topics have been added and no subject wise weightage has been revised in the syllabus. All the topics including the topic wise distribution of questions in AIBE 17 are unchanged.

AIBE XVII (17) 2022 Exam Date

AIBE 17 2022 Exam will be conducted in a single day and single shift.However, the Bar Council of India has yet not revealed the dates for the exam. According to the media sources, it is expected that the exams will be tentatively scheduled in the month of September. Candidates who wish to pursue practice law in India will have to appear for the test. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates regarding the exam updates.

According to the government data, it is expected that around 2 lakh candidates will appear for the test this year. This exam is to be held in 53 cities across India.

AIBE XVII (17) 2022 Exam Pattern

Bar Council of India (BCI) conducts All India Bar Exam (AIBE) for the candidates who have passed graduation (3 years or 5 years Programme Course). This exam allows the candidates to practice law across India. It is not an entrance exam but a certification exam.