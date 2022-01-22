AIBE XVI: Bar Council of India to declare result in February first week; Check details

AIBE 2021 Result: Candidates who had appeared for the exam will be to check their result on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE XVI 2021: The Bar Council of India will announce in the first week of February the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVI) 2021 result. Candidates who had appeared for the exam will be to check their result from the official website.

The Bar Council of India had earlier released the exam’s answer key. Candidates wanting to challenge the answer key were afforded an opportunity till November 18 to raise objections. The AIBE XVI was held in 40 cities across the country on October 31.

The AIBE is a national-level certification exam for law graduates or law students in their final semester or final year. Candidates qualifying the AIBE will be awarded certificates of practice from the Bar Council of India. The certificate will enable them to practise law in India. The Bar Council of India also recently released the certificate of practice for 21 states for candidates who passed the AIBE XV exam. Candidates can collect their certificates from the offices of the bar council in their respective states.

HOW TO CHECK AIBE XVI RESULT

— Candidates will have to visit the official website.

— On the designated landing page, a link ‘AIBE Result’ will appear.

— Upon clicking the link, a new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login credentials

— After the credential is accepted, the website will display the AIBE XVI result

— Candidates can download the result for posterity

AIBE XVI PASS MARKS

Qualifying marks for the AIBE XVI are different for different categories of candidates. For candidates from the general category, the minimum passing mark is 40%, while that for students from the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe categories have a qualifying mark of 35%. The Bar Council of India will issue the certificate of practice to only those candidates who score the qualifying marks in their respective categories.