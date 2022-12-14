AIBE 2023: Registration open for All India Bar Examination 17,  Important dates and other details here

The registration process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 17) has begun. Those who wish to take the exam can register themselves at the official website i.e. allindianbarexamination.com. The exam will be held on February 5, 2023. The AIBE is a national exam that is conducted for the certification of law graduates. It can be used for those who have already completed their final year or for those who are in their final semester. Qualified candidates are awarded certificates of practice (COP) that allow them to practice in a court of law in India.

The last day to register for the exam is January 16. Payment for the AIBE XVII can be made latest by January 19. The admit cards for the exam will be available from January 30 to February 3.

AIBE 17: Here’s how to register

Log on to the official website of AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the AIBE 17 registration

Fill in the required details like names, educational qualification

Pay the AIBE 17 registration fee and the payment link is generated

Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference

The AIBE XVII (17) admit card 2022 will be a mandatory document for appearing in the examination. It will inform the candidates about the examination centre name, address, exam date, and timings along with the exam day instructions.

AIBE 17: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate who wishes to apply for AIBE 17 must have completed the 3-year LLB or 5-year LLB from a BCI-approved law school and must have registered with a state bar council. There are no criteria for minimum marks or upper age limit for this examination.

The certification exam can take as many times as required. However, candidates should pass the AIBE examination within 2 years of completing the LLB graduation.