AIAPGET 2022: NTA starts registration process for postgraduate AYUSH courses; Check how to apply

AIAPGET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022. Students who wish to appear for the entrance test can apply for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2022 for admission to postgraduate AYUSH courses for the academic session 2022-23 on the official website — aiapget.nta.nic.in.

The facility of online application will remain available till August 18 at 11:50 pm. The students will have time till 11:50 pm on August 19 to deposit the application fee through credit/debit card/NetBanking/UPI. Students will be able to make corrections to the online applications from August 20 till 11:50 pm on August 22.

The exam body has yet not released the admit card and date of the exam. The details for the same will be intimated in due course of time.

What are the NTA AIAPGET 2022 Eligibility Criteria?

Students who hold the qualification degree in BUMS, BAMS, BSMS, Graded MHMS Degree and the provisional pass certificate and completed a one-year internship can register themselves for the exam.

How to apply for NTA AIAPGET 2022?

-Eligible students are required to visit the official website – aiapget.nta.ac.in.

-Click on the notification link that reads ‘ALL INDIA AYUSH POST GRADUATE ENTRANCE TEST 2022’ flashing on the homepage.

-Now, register and log in to fill the AIAPGET application form.

-Fill the online application with personal details such as father’s name, date of birth, name, and others, and upload the required documents.

-Pay the NTA AIAPGET 2022 application fee and submit the form.

NTA AIAPGET 2022 Exam Pattern

NTA AIAPGET 2022 exam will be of 120 minutes. Homoeopathy exam will be conducted only in the English language while Ayurveda exam will be conducted in English and Hindi language, Siddha exam will be in English and Tamil, and Unani to be conducted in English and Urdu language.