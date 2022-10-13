AIAPGET 2022: NTA releases admit card for Postgraduate AYUSH courses, exam on October 15

AIAPGET 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2022-23. The candidates who applied for AIAPGET 2022 can download their admit cards from the official website of AIAPGET – aiapget.nta.nic.in.

Also Read| MP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 registration started at dme.mponline.gov.in, Apply before 20 October

According to the official announcement, All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 15 October 2022 in the computer-based mode. The exam will be conducted in two shifts – the first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 pm for Ayurveda and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 5 pm for Siddha, Homeopathy, and Unani. The candidates can download their Admit Card from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth. The steps to download AIAPGET admit cards are given below.

AIAPGET admit card 2022: How and where to download

Candidates are required to visit the official website of AIAPGET – aiapget.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘AIAPGET admit card’ flashing on the homepage.

Now, it will redirect you to the new page of the login

Now, you need to enter your details such as application number, date of birth, captcha and other details

AIAPGET admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download AIAPGET admit card and save it for future reference

Also Read| MHT CET final merit list 2022 out at cetcell.mahacet.org, web entry options will available from today onwards

It should be noted that if any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in. The candidates can directly download the AIAPGET admit card by clicking on the above link. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the AIAPGET admit card for future reference.