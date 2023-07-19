AI-related jobs gaining traction: 12% of freshers hired in last two quarters, reveals Spectrum Talent Management report

The hiring landscape has witnessed a significant shift towards AI-related jobs with 12% of freshers being hired for such positions in the last two quarters, a recent report by Spectrum Talent Management, said.

Compared to the past three years, AI-related job postings have gained significant traction, with a doubling of interest, the report added. This surge indicates the growing recognition of the value and potential of AI technologies in various industries including IT, Manufacturing, Telecom, among others.

As per the report, the most trending AI-related jobs include Machine Learning Specialists, Data Scientists, Database Administrators (DBAs), Software Engineers, and Systems Engineers. These positions reflect the need for professionals with expertise in AI and its related disciplines.

When it comes to job seekers showing interest in AI-related job openings, there is a ratio of 1:2 in favour of experienced professionals, the report said. While freshers demonstrate enthusiasm and curiosity in AI-related roles, experienced professionals with a background in AI or related fields often possess the necessary skills and industry experience, making them desirable candidates for employers.

The demand for AI-related jobs is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years, the report suggests. “As organisations increasingly realise the benefits and potential of AI, they will actively seek professionals with expertise in AI technologies and applications. We anticipate a similar spike in demand, if not greater, in the next couple of years, leading to more opportunities for aspiring AI professionals,” the report said.

Also Read Tiger Analytics appoints Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan as head of data engineering & technology practices

Furthermore, as certain processes have become automated through AI, the recruitment scenario has had a moderate impact. However, the overall effect is currently on a downward trend as per the report. It is anticipate that as organisations adapt to AI-driven practices and realise the benefits of efficient and accurate talent acquisition, the recruitment scenario will improve over time.