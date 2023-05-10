scorecardresearch
AI-enabled Instahyre launches the Great Internship Fest for college students

Instahyre has onboarded over 2500 colleges and partnered with more than 7000 top-tier companies to bridge the employment gaps in the industry.

Written by FE Education
Instahyre through its ‘Great Internship Fest’ endeavours to provide a 10x higher stipend.
Instahyre, AI-driven HRTech platform, has recently launched a new initiative ‘The Great Internship Fest’ to offer internship opportunities to college students from MNCs and tech giants. The initiative is aimed to synthesize the career pathways of college students and reinvigorate their workflows with real-world experiences. 

As part of the initiative, more than 7000 global companies including Google, Amazon, Flipkart, Microsoft, Uber, Walmart, Swiggy, among others will participate in the fest. With more than 2500 colleges onboarded, the companies will get access to high-potential talent and add value to their employer branding strategy.

“For more than a decade, Instahyre has been successfully helping top talent find full-time opportunities by leveraging artificial intelligence. In the light of the talent war and looming recession, the Great Internship Fest is aligned with the idea to support young talent in finding the best opportunity and workplace to work with,” Sarbojit Mallick, co-founder, CBO, Instahyre, said.

In addition, Instahyre through its ‘Great Internship Fest’ endeavours to provide a 10x higher stipend to talent perfectly aligning with companies’ requirements. The HRTech platform has recorded off-the-charts success rates that help students land 10x higher paying internships than other platforms.

First published on: 10-05-2023 at 13:24 IST

