AHSEC suspends Assam HS first year exams due floods

Assam’s higher secondary first year (grade 11) examinations conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSCE) has been suspended partially due to floods and extensive damage caused by heavy rains in the last few days. AHSCE has issued a notification informing all the heads of the institutions on the same.

The exams were scheduled to be completed on June 1, 2022.

According to Pankaj Borthakur, in the worst-hit disctrict Dima Hasao, all examinations are suspened till June 1, 2022 until further order due to disruption of surface communication.

About two lakh people in 20 districts of Assam have been affected by floods, with the hill district of Dima Hasao being cut off from the rest of the state due to landslides triggered by rain which snapped rail and road links.

