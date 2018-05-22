AHSEC result 2018: Assam Class 12th board exam subject scores to be declared at sebaonline.org in May last week; details here

AHSEC result 2018: Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) is likely to declare the results for class 12 for all the three streams: Arts, Science and Commerce in last week of May. (IE)

AHSEC result 2018: Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) is likely to declare the results for class 12 for all the three streams: Arts, Science and Commerce in last week of May. NDTV quoted a source close to AHSEC confirming that the class 12th results is likely to be out on 30th or 31st of May. The result will be available on the official website sebaonline.org once declared. The students are advised to keep a constant tab on the website for any update or notification about the result declaration. Last year the AHSEC 12th result was declared on May 30, 2017. More information is as follows:

Name of the exam: Assam class 12 board exam (Arts, Science and Commerce streams)

Name of the board: Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC)

Expected date of result: May 30 or 31, 2018

Official website: sebaonline.org

Other websites: resultsassam.nic.in, indiaresults.com, exametc.com

AHSEC result 2018: How to check

The AHSEC 12th Result 2018 will be published on the official website. Once released, the students can check them by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1) Log on to the official results website of the Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) – sebaonline.org

Step 2) Click on the result link for class 12th Result

Step 3) Enter the roll number and other details in the given field

Step 4) Click on submit

Step 5) View and download your result

Step 6) Take the print of the score for the future purpose

Meanwhile, the results for class10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) will be declared on May 25, at 9 am on the official website itself. Over 3 lakh candidates who had appeared for their HSLC examination this year will be able to access their results on Friday. Once the result declared, the students can then collect their mark sheets from the respective schools from 11 am onwards.

All the best!