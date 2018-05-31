AHSEC HS Result 2018 out today: Assam Board students alert! Check ahsec.nic.in

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare Assam HS result 2018 or Assam 12th result 2018 or Assam HS Final result 2018 on May 31 at 9:30 AM on the official website- ahsec.nic.in.

AHSEC HS Result 2018: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare Assam HS result 2018 or Assam 12th result 2018 or Assam HS Final result 2018 on May 31 at 9:30 AM on the official website- ahsec.nic.in. Students can also check the result on sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. Candidates can also check their results on third party websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com, in case the official website get slow due to excessive traffic. Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is likely to announce the results of all three streams – Science, Commerce, Arts.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council conducted the Assam HS exam 2018 between February 23 and March 22. According to reports, the official website and app will be updated with AHSEC HS Result 2018 at 11am and mark sheets for the Assam 12th exam will be available at schools on the same day.

AHSEC HS Result 2018: How to check

Step 1. Log on to the official results website of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) – ahsec.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the result link for class 12th Result.

Step 3. Enter roll number and other details in respective spaces.

Step 4. Click on submit.

Step 5. View and download your result.

Step 6. Take print of the marksheet for future purpose.

AHSEC HS Result 2018: How to check via SMS

To check ASSAM AHSEC 12TH Result 2018 :

SMS – ASSAM12<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

AHSEC HS Result 2018: How to check via App

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) in collaboration with assam.shiksha and results.shiksha has launched an exclusive mobile app – AHSEC Results 2018

2017 STATISTICS

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) had conducted the Assam HS Final or Assam Class 12 Examination from February 20, 2017 to March 20, 2017. The results were declared on May 30. Around 2,50,000 students had given the exam in 2017. The pass percentage in Arts was 73.16%, Commerce- 82.72% and Science- 86.24%.

About Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council was established on June 1, 1984. Aim of the board is to Regulate, Supervise and Develop the System of Higher Secondary Education ( + 2 stage ) in the State of Assam. The Assam Education Board is popularly known as AHSEC.