AHSEC Class 12 results announced; Here’s how students can check details at sebaonline.org

The wait is over for a large number of students as the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced Class 12 results on Monday. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Congratulating the students, HM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Congratulations to all students who passed the HS exams, results of which were declared today. May you all continue excelling in your academic pursuits. However, those who couldn’t perform well shouldn’t lose heart but keep trying. I’m sure you too will be crowned with success.”

While the theoretical exams were held from March 15, 2022 to April 12, 2022, practical exams were held from February 21, 2022 to March 10, 2022. The exams were held in two slots. While the first slot was from 9 am to 12 noon, the second slot was from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Notably, the board can also check their results after downloading ‘SEBA Results 2022′ from the Google Play store for android users. After downloading the app, students can log in with the help of their registration number. Soon the result will appear on screen.

The state government had cancelled the exam in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. Results were allotted on the basis of internals, assignments, and performances of the past year. The overall passing percentage in 2021 was 98.93 percent.

Importantly, the passing percentage of Commerce and Science streams increased by 10 percent in 2021, while Arts saw an increase of 20 percent as compared to 2020. the results of all three streams were recorded better in 2021 as compared to 2020. While arts stream saw 98.93 students pass out in 2021, the same year 99. 557 percent of students passed out from commerce and 99.06 percent of students in Science.