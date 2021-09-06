Assam releases Merit List 2021 for first-year HS admission on DARPAN: Here’s everything to know

The candidates who had registered are required to select one institution on or before Tuesday, September 7. (File)

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) released the selection and waiting lists for students seeking first-year higher secondary admission on its DARPAN portal today. Candidates who had applied for higher secondary first-year admission will be able to check their allotments on the DARPAN website. These candidates will also be informed of their allotment status via SMS.

The candidates who had registered are required to select one institution on or before Tuesday, September 7. In a notice to students, the council said upon publication of the selection list, candidates would have to select one institution for admission using their login id on the DARPAN portal till 11 pm on Thursday. Once their choices are locked in and approved, candidates would not be allowed to change their selection. The candidates will then have to take admission in the institution approved between September 8 and 12.

Candidates will be able to check their status on the DARPAN portal using their birth date, mobile number, and four-digit PIN.

Students who are unable to select institutions through their portal login id would have to be facilitated by the institutions. The council has also asked the institutions to complete their entire admission process by September 12.

Candidates, however, would be allowed to change their choice of subjects during the admission process and the respective institution would have to make the update on the DARPAN portal on the same day.

The institutions would also have to publish vacancies after completing the admission process in order to facilitate the admission of students who have missed out on the institution they originally opt for.

The council had earlier extended the last date for admission due to the impact of Covid-19 in the state. A total 397,121 students in the state cleared the High School Leaving Certificate examination in 2021.