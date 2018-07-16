Ahmedabad University starts new degree in pharma management

The first batch of this two-year MBA will start on September 29. (Representational image)

Ahmedabad University, in collaboration with the Rady School of Management at the University of California San Diego, has started an MBA in pharmaceutical management. “People from R&D, manufacturing, operations, sales and marketing functions in bio-pharma sectors can hone their leadership skills, against the backdrop of prevailing regulatory landscape and emerging global trends in innovation and drug delivery,” the university said.

The first batch of this two-year MBA will start on September 29, and successful participants will be awarded MBA in Pharmaceuticals Management by Ahmedabad University, and a certificate from University of California San Diego. They will be inducted into the alumni of both universities. Female candidates who get selected will be provided a scholarship equivalent to 10% of course fee, the university added.