After granting autonomy to IIMs, Narendra Modi government turns attention to IITs, sets 7 member panel

The panel has been set up to explore the possibility of granting autonomy to the 23 IITs present in the country as a result of diluting government control over them.

The Narendra Modi government is all set to study the feasibility of granting autonomy of the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) located across different cities in India. This move by the Union government comes eight months after an unprecedented autonomy was granted to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). According to a report by the Indian Express, a seven-member committee has been set by the Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ministry under M Anandkrishnan, the former IIT-Kanpur chairman. The panel has been set up to explore the possibility of granting autonomy to the 23 IITs present in the country as a result of diluting government control over them.

The panel, that includes directors of IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur, is expected to study the feasibility of granting the top technical institutes autonomy and submit a report for the same in two months. Along with the study over the possibility of providing IITs autonomy, the seven-member committee has also been asked to suggest changes in the composition of the IIT’s Board of Governors (BoG).

ALso read| CAT 2018 Admit Card available for download at iimcat.ac.in, check now

According to the IIT Act’s Section 11, there are nine members in the Board of Governors of IITs. They are either directly or indirectly, nominated by the government . A committee member, as quoted in the report, said that outside India there are some of the best engineering schools whose board represent diverse voices and experience. The member further said that the board in such colleges have a strong presence in the alumni. On the other hand, the IITs have small boards, the composition of which is controlled by the government due to which there is no room for provision.

Along with the above, the panel also holds the responsibility of examining whether the Board of Governors should be empowered in order to amend the statues of the IITs that governs its day to day functioning.