AFA opens application for BDes,  MDes programme 2023

Academy of Fashion and Art has announced an invitation for online and offline applications from candidates for admission for NID for the session 2023 for BDes and MDes programme, as per an official statement. Furthermore, all students appearing for class 12 and who are in class 12 are eligible to apply for BDes and for NID M Des programme.

To be eligible for the course, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree of minimum 3-year duration in any specialisation, or a full-time diploma of minimum 4-year duration in Design or Fine Arts or Applied Arts or Architecture, after 12th standard or equivalent, or, a bachelor’s degree of minimum 4-year duration in any specialisation, after 12th standard or equivalent to 12th grade.

The statement further added that admission to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) is given on the basis of Design Aptitude Test (DAT) scores. It is a two-tier exam, firstly, the candidate first appears in DAT Prelims and secondly, the score of the DAT Prelims is used to shortlist candidates for the DAT Mains.

The score will be considered by NID Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam. The last date for application is November 30, 2o22, the official statement said.

