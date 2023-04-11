Aereo partners with SJCIT; opens centre of excellence for drone education and remote pilot training.

Aereo, an Indian drone solutions startup, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SJC Institute of Technology to open a centre of excellence. The institute aims to serve as a platform where students learn the fundamentals of drones, drone mapping, GIS, data processing, and a certified remote pilot training course. It offers Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses in aerospace, aeronautics, electronics, mechanical, and civil engineering, according to an official release.

The Center of Excellence is pioneering a comprehensive drone education programme in India, which includes essential remote pilot training. Its mission is to provide students with practical experience and support them in pursuing careers in India’s rapidly growing drone sector. The courses will be instructed by distinguished industry professionals, the release mentioned.

“This Centre of Excellence will lay the groundwork for drone education in the country. We are extremely grateful to SJCIT for their collaboration and look forward to providing top-notch drone education to the youth of Karnataka. Lack of a high-skilled workforce is a primary bottleneck for the Indian drone industry,” Vipul Singh, co-founder,CEO, Aereo, said.

Furthermore, “By imparting holistic drone education along with remote pilot training, we aim to create thousands of new drone-related jobs and pave the way for R&D in indigenous drone technology. It will equip students with real-world experience and skills required to forge a lucrative career in the Indian drone industry,” he added.