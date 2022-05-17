Adventum Student Living raises $5 million

Adventum Student Living (ASL) has raised $5 million which is more than Rs 38 crore led by Suresh Pareek, founder, Ideal cures, Vipul Jain through his investment vehicle Baaya International, Vikas Phadnis, co-founder of EuroKids through his vehicle Auctus Capital Pvt Ltd, Shreeji Brothers and few others.

ASL would use fresh corpus of funds to grow and expand operations globally and boost the market footprint and build brand awareness through marketing. The funds would further help the company deepen its focus on building best-in-class technology and a data science team.

“We aim to transform the student journey and add value to their overseas education endeavour at every step. Our ultimate goal is to provide a holistic ecosystem for the student community and make the entire journey to study abroad a hassle-free experience,” Amit Singh, founder, ASL, said.

ASL is an integrated destination for students pursuing overseas higher education. Within two years of its inception, ASL has introduced and unified three brands – UniAcco, UniCreds, and UniScholarz.



With inputs from PTI.

