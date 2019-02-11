Adopt new syllabus to drive innovation, says Prof CNR Rao

The event served as the official launch of the Wiley Innovation Black Book on Exponential Technologies, a guide on future-forward scenarios

“Quality education and research are key for the future of mankind. And to drive innovation, we need a special curriculum that facilitates young minds to think differently,” said Bharat Ratna Prof CNR Rao at Wiley Global Innovation Conclave 2019 in Bengaluru last week.

“We must create an ambiance through our educational institutions that promote creativity.” Vikas Gupta, MD, Wiley India, added: “With the announcement of National AI for All strategy, such work has never been more important.” The event also served as the official launch of the Wiley Innovation Black Book on Exponential Technologies, a guide on future-forward scenarios.