Admit card for MBA admissions at IIFT out, check exam date, syllabus and selection process

IIFT MBA admit card: Students willing to take admissions in the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade’s (IIFT-IB) MBA programme can download their admit card for the entrance exam. The admit card has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which is conducting the entrance exam for the admission in MBA programme at the renowned educational institute. The hall tickets can be downloaded from the official website of the National Testing Agency- nta.ac.in or iift.nta.nic.in. The computer based entrance exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, will form the basis for the selection of the students into the MBA programme at the institute.

Steps to download admit card

Students will have to log on to the official website of the National Testing Agency- nta.ac.in or iift.nta.nic.in. After logging on to the website, students should click on the link that takes them to the admit card portal. Students will need to enter their application registration number in addition to their date of birth. Upon inserting the required information, students will be directed to their admit card. Students are advised to save the digital copy of their admit card on their systems or mobile phones and also take its print outs.

Entrance Exam Syllabus

The entrance exam will consist of multiple choice questions ranging from subjects like English Grammar, Comprehension, Vocabulary, General Knowledge and Current events of the country and the world. A large section of the entrance exam will also consist of questions based on logical reasoning, data interpretation, and quantitative aptitude. All the Objective type questions need to be answered by the candidates within a span of two hours.

Selection Procedure

The candidates who pass the preliminary entrance exam will have to undergo the rigorous stages of Group Discussion, Writing Skills test and Personal Interview. Candidates’ overall selection will be based on the marks obtained by them in all the stages of the exam. The next rounds of selection including Writing Skill Test, Group Discussion and Personal Interview are expected to be conducted in the month of March-April by the institute.