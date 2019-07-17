Admissions open for over 400 seats at Haryana’s first Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing, check details

Admissions Open at Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing. The institute offers 8 courses along with basic theory training on Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Electric Vehicles (EVs).
Haryana’s first Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) that is located in Uncha Majra, Gurugram has commenced the admission process for its first batch. Interested students can check out the details and take part in the process thereon. The JIM, Uncha Majra, Gurugram is a joint initiative of Government of Haryana and Maruti Suzuki that has been set up to enhance the skill levels of students in the state of Haryana. It is affiliated to the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and accredited by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), JIM Uncha Majra. The institute offers 8 courses along with basic theory training on Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Electric Vehicles (EVs). Candidates need to note that the institute will also have a special batch for female students.
The eight courses that are offered by the Institute are –
- Mechanic Motor Vehicle
- Mechanic Auto Body Painting
- Technician Mechatronics
- Welder
- Mechanic Diesel Engine
- Mechanic Auto Body Repair
- Fitter
- Electrician
Eligibility and How to apply-
Class 10th pass students are eligible for the 428 seats (in eight trades) that are being offered by the institute on the basis of merit within government guidelines. Candidates can visit https://admission.itihry.com/web/ in order to fill the application form online.
Along with the aove mentioned courses, Maruti Suzuki will also be providing training to the students in soft skills and Japanese shop floor practices in the areas of safety, quality, discipline, punctuality, Kaizen, 3G and 5S, which are most essential to be successful at the workplace. They will also get to learn about preparing for the EV revolution and to meet the future demand of skilled manpower.
As far as the infrastructure of the capus is concerned, the institute is spread over five acres will have eighteen classrooms and eight workshops for practical training. A team of over 40 highly trained instructors and trade experts will impart training to students.
