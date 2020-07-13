Admission24: Your search for a good education stops here

Abhinav Sekhri, founder & CEO, Admission24

At this time of uncertainty, parents and students are a worried lot, especially if they are seeking school or college admissions . Which is the best school, college or university in their city? Will the students still be able to sit for any exams or tests that are needed for their application to be accepted? Is the chosen college still accepting applications? Most important, will they be able to study in the physical classrooms, or has the institute switched to online learning?

Relax, help is round the corner. New Delhi-based Admission24 is a great asset on how to go about school or college admissions during this pandemic times. Founded in 2019, this edutech startup has been facilitating educational institutions with a pool of digital services such as virtual classes, online payment of fees, buying study material and books online, etc. It is leveraging emerging technologies such as AI and ML to effectively provide services such as leave management system (LMS), online virtual classes, fees management, GPS tracking, online attendance, etc., on the Admission24 platform.

“I always had a feeling that something is not up to the mark with the Indian education sector. It’s quite possible that parents are not well aware of the schools they want and schools are not that technologically sound on where to tap or how to reach out to these aspiring students. With more than 800 million mobile users in India, I was pretty sure that with an ideal product like Admission24, we can help them in finding each other and making their education better than what it’s today.” says Abhinav Sekhri, founder & CEO, Admission24. “Also, with the boutique of our digital services, we have added a new revenue stream to many educational institutions. This has helped schools/ colleges to set up a strong business foundation with future-ready technologies.”

Admission24 has recently launched Virtual Class solutions for educational institutions with features such as pre-record lectures for students accessible up to 48 hours, ability to add upto 3,000 students per session, conferencing adaptability even on a weak internet connection or on mobile internet, access to multiple features such as doubt sessions, whiteboards, unique attendance mechanisms, etc. “In the past three months, we have accelerated the adoption of digital transformation to more than 50,000 educational institutions, including playschools, schools, colleges, universities, from 1300-plus cities across India,” says Sekhri.

Institutes using its digital services include Salwan Public School, Lok Seva, Cambridge International Schools, Doon International Schools, CT Public Schools, St. Soldier Schools, Bachpan Play Schools, St. Soldier Group of Colleges, VMS Group of Colleges, among others. “Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, we have witnessed a 60% surge in new students and have onboarded 1,57,000-plus students on our platform within two months,” he informs.

Admission24 has a pool of developers, testing professionals, coders, digital marketing experts, content writers, bloggers, data entry specialists in the team, and it uses internally generated advanced software to get the work done. “As of now, we are using these features on a limited proportion but our inclination is towards the all-round implementation of AI and ML learning in the very near future,” he says. “There are certain geographies that are performing exceptionally well for us and then there are somewhere we are working extensively to turn things around. Our collective revenue figure of April and May has already bypassed the overall revenue of Jan-Feb-March, which was the first quarter for us since we got operational. Month-on-month we are growing at a pace of almost 38%.”

Admission24 is now in the process to launch interactive virtual solutions for the students and schools keeping the value proposition in mind. Also, it has plans to go global and add international universities on its platform in order to help students looking for overseas education. It is working on bringing 400-500 clients on board in the next three months.