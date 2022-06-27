Admission in Indian colleges, demand Ukraine-evacuated medical students, write letter to PM

Medical students, who were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, sat on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on Sunday demanding admission in the country’s medical colleges as a one-time measure. According to them, there are approximately 12,000 students, barring those in the final year, and as there are at least 600 medical colleges in the country, each institution needed to accommodate only around 20 students.

Of 350 people who participated in the protest, 35 students from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan sat on a hunger strike from 10 am to 5 pm, Parents’ Association of Ukraine Medical Students (PAUMS) president R B Gupta said.

“We also held a march at Jantar Mantar. We want the government’s help in accommodating our children. My child was studying second-year in Ivano (Ukrainian city). We are only requesting the government that these children be accommodated as a one-time measure,” he said. PAUMS has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

“There are approximately 15,000-16,000 medical students out of which around 3,000 are in their final year for whom the NMC (National Medical Commission) has permitted to complete their internship in India, which is a breath of relief. Now, this leaves us with 12,000 approx. students to be given admission… There are around 606 medical colleges in India, which means each college will have to accommodate only 20-21 students,,” the letter read.

“This is an unprecedented war situation which needs extraordinary thinking, steps and solutions. We are hopeful that a lenient view shall be taken while taking a decision in regard to accommodating all Ukraine-returned MBBS students and our request may be well taken and acted accordingly. We will be highly obliged,” it further added.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: How BITSoM’s WAW programmes have been designed to redefine traditional MBA courses