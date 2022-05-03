Adityanath assures assistance to establish regional campus of Rashtriya Raksha University in UP

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has assured assistance for the establishment of a regional campus of Rashtriya Raksha University in UP. The chief minister gave the assurance to Bimal N Patel , vice chancellor of the versity on Monday.

“The UP Chief Minister sought detailed information from vice-chancellor Patel about the establishment of the regional campus, infrastructure-related facilities, and commencement of educational and training programmes, and assured that the state government will extend all possible help,” the UP government said in a statement.

The Gandhinagar-based central university was established by the Parliament in 2020 aiming to meet the need for trained manpower in policing, criminal justice and correctional administration. It claims to provide students with different academic courses related to policing and internal security.

The institute runs various courses at undergraduate and postgraduate level. From the next academic session, graduate, post-graduate and PhD courses have been proposed in police administration, criminology, psychology, cyber safety among others, the vice chancellor said.

