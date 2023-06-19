Aditya Birla World Academy opens admissions for grade 11 IBDP and A-Level programmes.

Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA), a Mumbai based international school has commenced the admissions for grade 11 for the academic year 2024-25. ABWA, under the Aditya Birla Education Trust, claims to offer educational opportunities through its International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and Cambridge A-Level Programme, according to an official release.

ABWA grade 11 admissions for the academic year 2023-2024 started on June 1st and will end on June 26th. In the previous year, the IBDP programme had a 83% of scores falling within the highest categories of six and seven, while the A-Level programme had 68% of students achieving grades of A* and A, the release mentioned.

ABWA is dedicated to providing students with an exceptional international education. Our IBDP and A-Level programs go beyond boundaries, fostering a deep understanding of our shared humanity, preparing students for higher education, and nurturing a strong sense of social responsibility. In today’s interconnected world, these curricula cultivate global-mindedness, critical thinking, and the courage to challenge conventional notions,” Radhika Sinha, principal, Aditya Birla World Academy, said.

ABWA claims that its IBDP and Cambridge A-Level programmes are rigorous and geared towards preparing students for esteemed global higher education. The curricula instill values and essential life skills. In the previous year, ABWA students received multiple university acceptance offers from countries like Canada, Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands, the USA, and India, including prestigious Ivy League institutions like Brown and Cornell University, the release added.