Aditya Birla Education Academy partners with B.K. Birla College; launches teacher training programme.

The Post Graduate Diploma in Global Education (PGDGE) has been introduced by Aditya Birla Education Academy (ABEA) in collaboration with B.K. Birla College, an accredited institution recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The diploma course spans a year and aims to provide aspiring and practising teachers with the essential abilities required for successful teaching in modern classrooms. Through a combination of academic study and hands-on experience, the programme embraces a blended learning approach, incorporating the aspects of global education, according to an official release.

Starting from July 15th, the course will be offered online, it welcomes graduates from any field, whether or not they have prior teaching experience. Its primary focus is on developing teaching practices that foster inclusivity and encourage inquiry-based learning, aligning with the fundamental values that schools should embody today. The programme aims to equip teachers with a profound understanding of global education principles and cultivate an international mindset. This preparation enables them to teach at schools affiliated with global education boards such as the International Baccalaureate, both within India and abroad, the release mentioned.

The previous two batches of the PGDGE course have been highly successful, with a total of 100 participants benefiting from the program’s global pedagogies and innovative teaching practices. “With a comprehensive curriculum that incorporates inquiry-based learning, project-based learning, and design-thinking approaches, an intensive internship programme and a practitioner research module, this course empowers teachers to excel in their classrooms and make a positive impact on the learnings of their students,” Anuradha Sridhar, head curriculum development, training, ABEA, said.

Furthermore, the PGDGE course offers a 150+ hour intensive internship programme in schools, providing hands-on experience. The course delivery combines synchronous and asynchronous sessions, offering flexibility for working professionals. The curriculum, created by educators, consists of nine comprehensive courses. It emphasises determining assessment criteria for students and aligning teaching objectives and learning approaches with the National Education Policy. The programme also addresses current themes like environmental sustainability and technology integration for teaching. It includes a research methodology module, a capstone project, and campus placement assistance for career advancement in teaching, it added.