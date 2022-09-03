Union education minister meets Stefania Giannini, ADG, UNESCO in Bali

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has held a bilateral meeting with HE Nadiem Anwar Makarim, Minister of Education, Indonesia, in Bali, Indonesia, on Friday, September 2, 2022. The meeting was held in a dialogue with Stefania Giannini, ADG, UNESCO on furthering the Education 2030 agenda. He also discussed UNESCO’s support for promoting language-based education and for the upcoming G20 under India’s presidency.

According to an official statement, the ministers had fruitful discussions on further expanding the academic and skill development partnerships and also realising the full potential of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Indonesia and India.

Furthermore, it added that both the ministers explored opportunities for collaborations in education and skilling, especially in the areas of curriculum design, student exchange and research.

In the event, the Union minister congratulated HE Nadeim and Indonesia for organising a successful EdWG and Education Ministers’ Meeting under the G20 framework. Pradhan also appreciated his support for India and his keenness to collaborate with education and skill sectors of India. He also invited him to India.

Pradhan also held a bilateral meeting with Anne Aly MP, Minister for Early Childhood Education and Minister of Youth, Australia. In addition, both the ministers had productive conversations towards deepening engagements in the field of early childhood and school education between both the countries.

Later, Pradhan said that India and Australia enjoy vibrant cooperation in higher education, research and skill development. “Intensified engagements in early childhood and school education will create a strong base for providing life-long learning opportunities to children in both our countries,” the statement added.

