Addressing the skills gap in engineering education

By Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish

The demand for skilled engineers continues to surge across sectors and career fields. However, despite a constant hike in the need for engineers, there exists a particular gap between the skills that graduating engineers possess and the industries actual demand. The “skills gap” poses a great challenge for both aspiring engineers and the engineering industry at large. There are many causes for the same trend to exist and it is important to understand the causes of the skills gap in engineering education and explore the measures being taken to bridge this divide.

The Changing Landscape of Engineering

The curriculum and expanse of engineering education has grown far beyond its traditional approach and it now encompasses the latest technologies like robotics, artificial intelligence and sustainable energy. It now requires an evolved set of skills from the engineers and demands a blend of technical expertise, adaptability and critical thinking. There are very few engineering programs that are keeping pace with these requirements. Most engineering students depend on external education, away from their college, university or institute to learn these skills and pay additional fees for these courses. Engineering education institutes need to understand these demands of the industry and are required to include these courses as part of the curriculum. The need is not just to include these courses, but to also highlight them in the form of separate certifications.

Industry Collaboration

It has been a growing trend in India lately that industrial houses have collaborated with some of the leading educational institutes and colleges to establish Centres of Excellence (CoEs) within the premises. These COEs are aimed at providing additional and industry-led knowledge to the students and enhancing their overall learning graph. There is a need to propel this practice and explore more such associations. CoEs, not only provide the student with the particular exposure that is required to thrive in the industry but also address the gap in terms of demands for such institutes in the market. Establishing a new college or university is a lengthier procedure, which not only involves a lot of documentation, formalities, hurdles, capital investment, and time. Whereas, establishing a CoE within an existing institute is easier and can be run as a separate entity, different from the one existing.

Cultivating the Art of Soft Skills

While technical expertise is vital in the engineering profession, it is essential not to overlook the significance of soft skills such as communication, teamwork, and leadership. Traditionally, these skills have taken a backseat in engineering education, resulting in graduates who may lack the interpersonal finesse necessary to excel in a collaborative work environment.

Empowering Lifelong Learning

Innovation and constant evolution lie at the core of engineering. To effectively address the skills gap, universities must instill a culture of lifelong learning within their engineering students. This involves encouraging and facilitating professional development opportunities, such as workshops, seminars, and certifications. By providing avenues for continuous learning, universities empower engineers to stay abreast of the latest advancements in their respective domains. This proactive approach equips graduates with the flexibility and adaptability required to navigate emerging technologies and effectively fill skill gaps throughout their careers. In the ever-changing landscape of engineering, an insatiable thirst for knowledge becomes the key to staying ahead of the curve.

Also Read Towards Equitable Education: The Need for Gender Transformative Approaches in India

Bridging the skills gap in engineering education is an urgent and essential task that requires a multifaceted approach. By prioritizing experiential learning, nurturing soft skills, promoting lifelong learning, and embracing diversity and inclusion, universities can take significant strides toward minimizing this divide. The result will be a new generation of engineers armed with practical experience, well-rounded abilities, and a deep commitment to innovation. With these concerted efforts, the engineering industry can meet the evolving demands of the future, ensuring its continued growth and success.

The author is vice president, KL Deemed to be University.