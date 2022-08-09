Adda247 launches ‘Veer Samman’ initiative, aims to offer free education to defence martyrs families

Adda247, a government job preparation application, has launched ‘Veer Samman’, an initiative in the light of the 75th Independence Day. As a part of the initiative, the company aims to pay tribute to the defence martyrs of the country, an official statement said. “Under this scheme, Adda247 will provide free and quality education to the families of deceased defence personnel including children and widows, for a year,” the statement said.

Furthermore, as a part of this initiative, children and widows of defence personnel can avail a year of free-of-cost education, by selecting any one of the numerous courses available on the platform. It further added that the scheme will be applicable for any course available on the Adda247 platform across banking, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), railways, teaching, defence, gate, among other verticals.

The registration is scheduled to start on August 14 and 15, 2022. Interested candidates can register through the official website of Adda247. “The enrolment in the course will be free of cost subject to the submission of relevant proofs,” the statement added.

“Our campaign ‘Veer Samman’ is a small step to honour the sacrifices made by martyrs and give to their families the gift of learning and education,” Anil Nagar, founder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Adda247 said.

Adda247 claims to offer online education in 11 vernacular languages. In 2022, the company claims to have raised around $20 million in a Series B funding round led by WestBridge Capital.

In a recent development, the company has acquired UPSC focused edtech platform, StudyIQ Education. As of now, the company claims to have helped in the learning journey of 22 Million monthly active users, out of which 2 million are paid users. In February, 2022, the company announced the appointment of Rahul Pandey as their new CMO.

