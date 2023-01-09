Adda247 appoints Chandan Singh as co-founder

Government job preparation application, Adda247 has appointed Chandan Singh as co-founder, as per an official statement. Initially, Singh was the company’s chief product officer. In his new role, Singh will be responsible for handling product, growth, analytics and digital marketing for the company. Furthermore, Chandan Singh joined Adda247 in 2019 as VC- Product.

According to the statement, in 2020, he was promoted to the position of chief product officer. Prior to joining Adda247, Singh worked with Coverfox, Infoedge, and Oracle. He graduated in the field of engineering from IIT BHU and after that completed his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

“The appointment demonstrates strengthening our leadership team and to provide a promising foundation for the journey ahead,” Anil Nagar, founder, CEO, Adda247, said.

In addition, the company recently acquired UPSC focused ed-tech platform, StudyIQ Education. Currently, Adda247 claims to have 22 million monthly active users, and a total of 2 million paid users. Recently, Adda247 also raised $35 million from marquee investors such as Google, WestBridge Capital, Infoedge and Asha Impact, the statement added.