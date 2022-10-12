Adda247 raises $35 million lead by WestBridge Capital, Google and Info Edge

Ed-tech platform ﻿Adda247 has raised $35 million in a round led by WestBridge Capital, as per an official statement. It further added that the round saw the addition of Google as a new investor and participation from the existing investors, including Info Edge and Asha Impact. “The company will invest the raised capital in enhancing its tech and product profile, expanding its student counselling team and hiring for some key leadership roles,” it said.

Adda247 aims to explore a few strategic acquisitions in the coming months to complement its offerings in the government job preparation category. Adda247 currently claims to have 22 million monthly active users, and a total of 2 million paid users till date.

“All our offerings focus on ‘Building for Bharat’ as 85% of our user base comes from Tier 2,3 and 4 cities. We want to help create a level playing field by providing all kinds of learning solutions to students from all backgrounds,” Anil Nagar, founder, CEO, Adda247, said.

Furthermore, in the short term, the company plans to focus on building a vernacular test preparation business by going deeper into local language learning needs and solving the problem state by state. The company also plans to work beyond government test preparation and solve unemployment problems at a broader level.

