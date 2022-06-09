Ad-hoc teachers to mark attendance, asks Kalindi College; receives opposition from DUTA

Kalindi College’s administration has asked all the ad-hoc teachers to mark their attendance for arrival and departure mentioning their timings on a regular basis. The move has drawn a sharp reaction from teachers even as the principal said that the notification was withdrawn within 30 minutes of issuance.

“All the ad-hoc teachers are hereby informed that the Attendance Register has been kept on the reception and all the ad-hoc teachers are required to mark their attendance for arrival and departure by mentioning both the timings on regular basis. All the concerned may please note that and comply with the same,” the order issued by Naina Hasija, principal on Tuesday read.

Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has termed the notification discriminatory towards teachers working on ad-hoc basis. “DUTA demands from you to withdraw both attendance register and order of yours for ad-hoc teachers attendance immediately,” AK Bhagi, president, DUTA said.

“The order was withdrawn immediately. There is no issue as such. The matter is being blown out of proportion,” Hasija Said. Meanwhile, the college’s staff association has called for a meeting on Thursday to discuss the matter.

With inputs from PTI.

