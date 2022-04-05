ACU opens applications for QECS and Higher Education and SDG Challenge Grant 2022

The Association for Commonwealth University (ACU) has opened its application for ‘Higher Education and SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) Challenge Grant 2022’ for professionals and academic staff and ‘Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarship’ (QECS) for students. The theme for QECL is ‘international collaboration’ and for Higher Education and SDG Challenge Grant is teaching-learning, research, estates and stewardship, engagement and impact, and partnership.

The QECS offers two years masters degree programmes in low-middle income commonwealth countries. The QECS scholarship aims to enhance international collaborations in higher education among the commonwealth countries. Citizens only from commonwealth countries with an undergraduate degree are eligible to apply for the QECS. Students can apply on or before May 24, 2022, 9.30 PM.

The Higher Education and SDG Challenge Grant 2022 covers four grants of £2,500. The grant is available for professionals and academic staff. Universities who have previously received the grant are not eligible to apply further. Applications will be assessed on the project goals and feasibility, impacts and outputs, experience and skill of the project lead, collaborations and alignment with the theme of the grant. The last date to apply for the grant is May 3, 2022, at 3:30 PM.

As per the guideline, applicants can include ideas on virtual exchange and collaborations, teaching or professional practice collaboration, sharing and co-development of learning materials, tools, training and approaches to support contingency and continuity of operations planning at Higher Education Institution’s (HEI’s), virtual fellowships, comparative analyses, research management and uptake capacity building, integrating sustainable development into operations, sharing SDG learning content and materials, developing SDG-focused research strategies, and co-creating research for impact, community engagement, and partnerships for the goals.

