Acharya Nagarjuna University partners with TeamLease EdTech to impart digital skills

Andhra Pradesh based Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) has partnered with TeamLease EdTech to extend technology-enabled learning and employability services to its distance education students. The university aims to equip students with digital skills that will make them future ready and allow them to have a competitive edge in the race for employability.

As a virtue of this partnership, the students of the CDE (Center for Distance Education) at the university shall get access to an online learning mobile application. The mobile app will have a digitised version of reading material, pre-recorded videos of the university professors, self-assessment tests, and the provision to reach out to the faculty in case of any doubt. Students will also be able to participate in live sessions with university faculty through their mobile app.

The university, in partnership with TeamLease EdTech, will further set up a dedicated call center to provide prompt student support services. The said call center shall assist the students through telephonic support, mail based support, and app based support. The university is also in the process of creating high quality audio-visual content as per the UGC’s prescribed four quadrant approach to provide a world class learner experience. With the assistance of this partnership, the university also intends to provide apprenticeships and employability services to CDE students.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Raja Sekhar Pateti, vice chancellor, ANU said that “Acharya Nagarjuna University’s sole goal has always been to provide top-quality education and equip students with the essential skill sets which would make them ready for a successful career and jobs of the future.”

