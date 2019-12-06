ACET 2020 Exam: Registration begins at actuariesindia.org | Check details

Of all the questions, 30 marks will be allotted for mathematics, and statistics each, 15 marks for data interpretation and English and the rest 10 marks for logical reasoning.

ACET 2020 Exam: The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) has started registration for their entrance exam Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) 2020, through the official website — actuariesindia.org. The registration process will continue till January 29, 2020.

ACET Exam Date 2020

The last date of submission of application: January 29, 2020

The tentative date of examination: February 29, 2020

ACET Exam 2020: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Institute of Actuaries of India at actuariesindia.org

Step 2: Find the notification reding, “ACET February 2020 Examination Registration is live now”, Go to the link

Step 3: A new page will open up, Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the form with relevant details

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’ and take a print out for future reference

ACET Exam: Syllabus

The ACET exam is a three-hour long exam, which will have 70 multiple choice questions for 100 marks. From those 70 questions, there will be 40 one mark questions, and the rest questions will be of 2 and 3 marks.

Of all the questions, 30 marks will be allotted for mathematics, and statistics each, 15 marks for data interpretation and English and the rest 10 marks for logical reasoning.

The candidates will have to score at least 50 per cent marks in the entrance exam to qualify. However, relaxation as per government norms will be applied to the SC, ST and OBC candidates.

Application fee:

The candidates will have to pay Rs 3000 for applying for the Actuarial Common Entrance Test.

The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) is a body set up under The Actuaries Act 2006 by the Government of India in the Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs, for the regulation of the profession of Actuaries in India.

Actuaries are professionals who calculate financial risks and consequences of various insurance and pension schemes. Along with that actuaries are also entrusted with designing and pricing of policies, monitoring funds to provide the promised benefits among the beneficiaries.