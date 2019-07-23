Ace shooter Manu Bhaker to study Political Science in Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College

In May, Manu Bhaker sealed the seventh quota for India in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics gold medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker will study political science in Delhi University. The young shooter has secured a seat in DU’s Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) under the sports quota. Bhaker, who is a multiple International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup gold medal winner, had applied under the sports quota and was eligible for direct admission in any college or course of her choice. She has also topped in the Commonwealth Games and the Youth Olympics.

Delhi University’s guidelines say that those sportspersons who have represented India such competitions that are recognised and funded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will be given direct admission without sports trial. The competitions that come under this category are Olympic Games, World Championship/World Cup by international sports federations, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Asian Championships by international sports federations, South Asian Games and Paralympic Games by International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) wished the 17-year-old on her success and tweeted: “Congratulations to our young shooting champion @realmanubhaker for getting admission in Delhi’s prestigious Lady Shriram College in Political Science. Our TOPSAthlete has won gold medals at Commonwealth Games & various World Cups & has earned a quota for Tokyo2020 @ Olympics.”

Earlier in May, Bhaker sealed the seventh quota for India in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she finished fourth in the women’s 10m air pistol event of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Munich. Bhaker shot 201.0 in the finals to secure the quota for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. It was the first quota for the Indian contingent in the women’s 10m pistol category.