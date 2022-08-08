Accenture and AWS partners to upskill Indian youth for cloud careers

Accenture has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help underemployed or unemployed individuals in India without prior technology experience to start a career in cloud computing through AWS re/Start programme. This 12-week, in-person, skills-development programme is offered at no cost and prepares learners for entry-level roles in areas like information technology (IT) operations, site reliability, and infrastructure support. It will also connect learners to potential employers and offer support for resume writing and coaching for job interviews.

“The AWS re/Start programme is a solution designed for individuals in need, their communities, and the organizations they work for. Our training program is helping unemployed and underemployed people across India develop critical cloud skills and find in-demand cloud opportunities,” Amit Mehta, head of Business Development for Education and Training, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited said.

The first 12 cohorts of this programme have commenced across 11 cities, which includes Kurnool, Trichy, Kochi, Punalur, Vijayawada, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. At the end of the program, participants have the option to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Certification exam at no cost, validating their cloud skills with an industry-recognised credential.

The program is open to unemployed and underemployed individuals including those without prior technology experience. The participants will learn to build programming language (Linux and Python), networking, security, and relational database skills through scenario-based exercises, hands-on assignments, and coursework.

Furthermore, Accenture will fund the programme and roll out in the country through four non-profit organisations who are part of Accenture’s skilling ecosystem in India – Anudip Foundation, Don Bosco Tech Society, Magic Bus Foundation, and the Hope Foundation. Volunteers from Accenture will also offer mentoring support to the learners.

“At Accenture we have a long-standing commitment to be a talent creator that develops skills to improve lives. Since 2010, we have empowered more than a million people in India, including youth and women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and persons with disabilities, to find work or earn a livelihood by equipping them with relevant skills. Besides skill building at scale through collaboration with learning partners, a key pillar of our efforts is to build a bridge between the skilled and employers, and we are using our vast network and experience to help realize the tremendous opportunities presented by cloud technologies,” Kshitija Krishnaswamy, managing director – Corporate Citizenship, Accenture in India said.

