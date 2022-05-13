ACB arrests two headmasters and a teacher in Maharshtra for taking bribe for student’s admission

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two headmasters and a teacher of a private aided school at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 3,500 bribe for the admission of a student.

According to a release, the accused identified as Deepak Lele, 55, headmaster of the school’s primary education unit, Atmaram Wagh, 57, headmaster of the secondary education unit of the school, and Suresh Kulkarni, 52, teacher, were arrested late on Thursday evening by the Thane unit of the ACB.

The trio demanded Rs 3,500 in the form of donation for giving admission to complainant’s nephew in grade eighth of the school. They also told him that he would get the receipt three to four months later.

The man lodged a complaint with the ACB, which laid a trap on Thursday and nabbed the trio while accepting the bribe amount, the release said. An offence was registered against the trio at a local police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act, it said, adding that further probe is on.

With inputs from PTI.



Read also: IIT Mandi researchers develop wireless powering and communication technology for IoT applications

