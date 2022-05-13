scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS

ACB arrests two headmasters and a teacher in Maharshtra for taking bribe for student’s admission

The trio demanded Rs 3,500 in the form of donation for giving admission to complainant’s nephew in grade eighth of the school.

Written by FE Online
An offence was registered against the trio at a local police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two headmasters and a teacher of a private aided school at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 3,500 bribe for the admission of a student.

According to a release, the accused identified as Deepak Lele, 55, headmaster of the school’s primary education unit, Atmaram Wagh, 57, headmaster of the secondary education unit of the school, and Suresh Kulkarni, 52, teacher, were arrested late on Thursday evening by the Thane unit of the ACB.

The trio demanded Rs 3,500 in the form of donation for giving admission to complainant’s nephew in grade eighth of the school. They also told him that he would get the receipt three to four months later.

Also Read

The man lodged a complaint with the ACB, which laid a trap on Thursday and nabbed the trio while accepting the bribe amount, the release said. An offence was registered against the trio at a local police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act, it said, adding that further probe is on.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: IIT Mandi researchers develop wireless powering and communication technology for IoT applications

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.