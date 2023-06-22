Acadzo an ed-tech platform enters Indian market; aims to eliminate Mathematical phobia with specialised courses.

Acadzo, an ed-tech platform, has made its entrance into the Indian market with the aim of eliminating mathematical phobia among young learners. Acadzo aims to offer specialised courses focused on speedy maths calculations and cube learning to children aged five to 14. Each course within this age range consists of six levels, starting from Level one (Root) and progressing to Level six (Mastery Plus), according to an official release.

Acadzo is a STEM accredited (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) and ISO accredited (International Organization for Standardization) ed-tech platform designed with a fun learning approach. The platform claims that its new-aged training solution has helped 12-year-old Jinansh Dedhia, nine-year-old Shanay Dedhia, and many other kids in creating more than 145 world records in mental maths calculations and cube learning, the release mentioned.

The online education space aims to build students’ confidence and critical thinking by offering multiple programmes with an emphasis on speedy calculations and cube learning. “As educators in the mental maths calculations field, we have trained record-holding students, which has greatly influenced how we design our courses. We firmly believe that maths should be approached as an exciting mind sport rather than a complex subject. Drawing from our experience, we have developed an interactive and engaging mind sports approach that inspires students to embrace maths with enthusiasm and confidence, Vimesh Dedhia, co-founder, Acadzo, said.

The ed-tech platform covers various programmes and topics, including Mathematical Operations, Square Roots, and Calendar Dates. It also offers cube learning, training children to solve 100 different types of cubes, such as two-five-layered, Pyraminx, Mirror, Axis, Megaminx, Master-morphix, and more. The platform introduces a maths mascot called ‘ZO,’ or Acadzo Pal, who interacts with and motivates students during their training program and interactive activities, as per the release.

“Our passion drives us to create an educational experience where maths becomes a captivating journey of discovery. At Acadzo, our goal is to unlock gateways of opportunities for students through mind sports. We love what we do because we see the transformative power of mathematics in empowering students to embrace challenges, think critically, and excel in their academic journey,” Jinal Dedhia, co-founder, Acadzo, said.