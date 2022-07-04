Academy of Fashion and Arts invites application for academic year 2022-23

Academy of Fashion and Arts (AFA) has announced the invitation of applications from candidates for admission in academic year 2022-23. According to the institution, the application process will be conducted in both online and in offline mode.

The institution also announced to provide applions for abroad programmes for the year 2022. AFA claims to deliver programmes and coaching for various design entrance exams across India. Interested candidates can apply at the official website of Academy of Fashion and Arts.

The courses for which interested candidates can apply for includes NIFT – bachelors in design (B des) masters in design (M des), BFTec, MFM, MTec; NID -B Des, M Des, UCEED, CEED ,UID ,PEARL, TDV, JSAA, UPES, IIAD ,B ARCH JEE PAPER-2; NATA- National Aptitude Test in Architecture and other Art and Design Entrance Exams across India.

According to the institution, the courses include weekday and weekend courses, online and offline classes , summer crash courses ,winter crash course , 10 days express courses , BFA special courses, test series, design aptitude test, general aptitude test, situation test, and studio test, group discussion, interview, and portfolio preparation.

