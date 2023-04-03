Academy of Fashion and Arts announces admission for NATA 2023.

The Academy of Fashion and Art (AFA) has announced its call for applications, both online and offline, from aspiring architects across India, for the upcoming 2023 National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA). As a coaching institution, AFA aims to provide training programmes for design entrance exams, helping students achieve their dreams of pursuing a career in architecture, according to an official release.

AFA is committed to providing comprehensive coaching and support to candidates for the NATA, ensuring they are well-prepared for the rigorous demands of the exam. Through a team of highly experienced and qualified faculty, AFA aims to offer a comprehensive curriculum, including a range of practice tests, mock exams, and personalised feedback, aimed at helping students succeed in the highly competitive field of architecture, the release mentioned.

To be considered for admission to architecture courses, candidates must score a minimum of 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in their 10+2 exams, or they must have passed the 10+3 diploma examination with Mathematics as a compulsory subject and a minimum aggregate score of 50%, the release stated. Furthermore, enrollment is available for individuals who wish to get ready for various exams, such as NATA, DAT- Design Aptitude tests, GAT-General Aptitude Tests, NIFT Situation Test/Studio Test, NID MAINS, Group Discussion, Interview, Portfolio Preparation for NIFT/NID/NATA/JEE B ARCH/BFA, it added.