Academy of Fashion and Art invites applications for design courses

Admissions are open for NIFT/NID/UCEED/CEED- B DES and M DES/NATA/JEE B ARCH and other Art and Design Entrance Exams for the year 2023.

Written by FE Education
The deadline to apply for these courses is August 30, 2023.
The Academy of Fashion and Art (AFA) has invited online and offline applications for various courses. Students who have recently got promoted to grades 11th and 12th are eligible and invited for coaching at AFA across India. 

Admissions are open for NIFT/NID/UCEED/CEED- B DES and M DES/NATA/JEE B ARCH and other Art and Design Entrance Exams for the year 2023. AFA offers programmes that provide students with quality coaching for Design Entrance Exams across India. 

Academy of Fashion and Art offers various courses which include Academy of Fashion and Art weekday/weekend – online/offline classes, Summer Crash Courses, Winter Crash Courses, 10 Days Express Courses, GAT, CAT, DAT, NIFT Situation Test, BFA Special Courses, Postal Material and Test Series, Design Aptitude test, General Aptitude Test, Situation Test/Studio Test, Group Discussion and Interview Concept, Interview, and Portfolio Preparation.

The deadline to apply for these courses is August 30, 2023. Interested candidates can visit the official website-https://www.afaindia.com/index.php to seek more information.

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 12:20 IST

