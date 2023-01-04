Academy Of Fashion and Art invites applications for B. Arch programme 2023

Academy of Fashion and Art (AFA) has invited applications for admission into its Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains) B.Arch programme for the academic session 2023. All students appearing for class 12th examination are eligible to apply for the programme. AFA programmes aims to provide students with quality coaching for Design Entrance Exams across India.

Admission to the Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) is given on the basis of Joint Entrance Examination Main ll (JEE) scores. It is a national-level entrance examination which is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology. Through JEE 2023, the candidates can get admission to the Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) course. The JEE Main scorecard will be considered by the SPA Delhi, Bhopal, Vijaywada, and all NITS and many other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions

The Course Academy of Fashion and Art offers various courses which include Weekday/Weekend – Online/Offline classes, Summer Crash Courses, Winter Crash Courses, 10 Days Express Courses, AFA Special Courses, Test Series, Design Aptitude test, General AptitudeTest, Situation Test/Studio Test, Group Discussion, Interview, and Portfolio Preparation.

Applicants seeking admission are required to fill out an online application form available at the official website of AFA for all courses. The application deadline is January 15, 2023.